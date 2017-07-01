Chick-Fil-A is damn good, but that’s no excuse.

Via Fox 5 Atlanta:

A woman has been arrested after, police say, she impersonated a federal agent in an effort to purchase discounted food at a Chick-Fil-A in Marietta.

Tara Marie Solem is charged with impersonating an officer and disorderly conduct in connection with the July 5 incident.

According to an arrest warrant, Solem entered the restaurant’s drive-through and told the associate that she was a federal agent and demanded a law enforcement discount. Since the restaurant’s policy requires officers to be in uniform, Solem was denied.

Keep reading…