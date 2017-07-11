Loon.

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.) told reporters on Tuesday that the Russia investigation is potentially moving into a “treason” investigation after reports surfaced of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer.

In the wake of New York Times reports on Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign officials meeting with a Russian attorney who they believed had damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Kaine said the probe into obstruction of justice could evolve into something more serious.

“Nothing is proven yet, but we’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated,” Kaine said. “This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially treason.”

Kaine was Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election.

Kaine added, “To meet with an adversary to try to get information to hijack democracy. The investigation is now more than just obstruction of justice in investigation. It’s more than just a perjury investigation. It’s a treason investigation.”

