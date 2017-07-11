Aww, you mean the future Senate candidate from New York ripped off her book? Who’d a thunk?

Via Daily Mail:

An author is suing Chelsea Clinton for ‘ripping off’ his idea to write her feminist children’s book ‘She Persisted’.

Christopher Janes Kimberley, 56, filed a federal lawsuit in New York against Chelsea Clinton, 37, and Penguin Random House accusing the former first daughter of copyright infringement.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Kimberley is seeking up to $150,000 in damages and any profits from the New York Times best seller.

Kimberley said he wrote an all-ages, three-volume illustrated children’s book ‘A Heart is the Part That Makes Boys And Girls Smart’ in 2013.

