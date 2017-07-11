Democrats, Russians, British intelligence, the FBI and John McCain all were involved in some way with the dodgy dossier against Trump. What a world…

Via Daily Caller:

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona will face questions as part of a defamation lawsuit regarding his role in the leaking of the opposition research dossier former British spy Chris Steele compiled on President Donald Trump.

The dossier, Steele and his London firm Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd. produced, made numerous unsubstantiated claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The dossier also included salacious details related to Trump’s alleged sexual perversion, which the dossier indicates left him vulnerable to Russian blackmailing.

Two defamation lawsuits, one in the U.K. and one in the U.S., are being brought against Steele and Orbis by attorneys for Cyprus based venture capitalist and tech expert Aleksej Gubarev, who was accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) by Steele’s Russian sources.

