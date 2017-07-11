Good for them for supporting each other.

Via Free Beacon:

Some New York City Police Department officers turned their backs on Mayor Bill de Blasio as he spoke at slain officer Miosotis Familia’s funeral Tuesday.

Thousands of NYPD officers attended Familia’s funeral in the Bronx at World Changers Church New York, CBS reported.

The 48-year-old NYPD officer was fatally shot in the head by Alexander Bonds on July 5. She was a 12-year veteran of the force.

Officers lined the streets and 25,000 mourners attended from across the country.

When de Blasio began to speak at Familia’s funeral, some of the police officers turned their back to the mayor.

