Gear it up quickly, we may have need of it.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system was able to shoot down a target over Alaska during a test-run Tuesday, according to a news release published by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The THAAD system was able to successfully intercept the target during the test-run, although a Department of Defense official told CNN that the test over Alaska was not related to the recent North Korea intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

This system targets and shoots down short, medium, and intermediate ballistic missiles—all of which have shorter ranges than the North Korean ICBM that was launched on July 4.

