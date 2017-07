Click on the pages to see.

Subject line of emails Donald Trump Jr. released relating to meeting with Russian lawyer: “Russia – Clinton – private and confidential” pic.twitter.com/sBxWD5RIEk — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2017

There is no ‘Crown Prosecutor of Russia,’ it’s apparently a joke about Emin Agalarov, a man that the Trumps knew from the Miss Universe pageant association.