Interesting, and this is the real question. If this person is associated with Fusion, and Fusion was working for the Democrats, then this was a set-up from the word go. But a deeper darker question. If Fusion or this operative is then also associated with the Russians, what was the Democrat’s relationship to the Russians here?

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times published a story on Saturday that revealed Donald Trump Jr. met with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a “Russian lawyer who has connections to the Kremlin,” on June 9th, 2016. On Sunday, The Times followed up with a report that said Don Jr. “was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with [the] Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, . . .” Paul Manafort, President Trump’s campaign manager at the time, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and current advisor, also attended the meeting, according to The Times.

Of course, the typical figures are suggesting that this “proves” that collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government occurred during the election. But the critical detail of who sought to broker the meeting is wholly omitted in both of The Times’ reports. In a statement to The Times, Don Jr. said, “I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand.” This individual’s name has not officially been revealed. The Washington Post suggested the person was Rob Goldstone, a music publicist and personal friend of Don Jr. Don Jr. has neither confirmed nor denied Goldstone’s involvement.

Whoever the acquaintance was, subsequent reporting by Circa News said that members of the President’s legal team have confirmed that the acquaintance “who sought the meeting is associated with Fusion GPS.” Based on other contemporaneous events, this account seems highly probable.

