At this point, we’re past the point of no return. While the U.S. government says they don’t think North Korea has the ability to target long-distance or to miniaturize a nuclear warhead in the tip of the missile yet, they’ve been moving faster than the government had estimated. So I wouldn’t bet on it.

Via Daily Caller:

North Korea’s new intercontinental ballistic missile may have a greater range than analysts and observers initially thought.

North Korea tested the Hwasong-14 on July 4, and in the immediate aftermath, experts assessed that the range was somewhere between 3,700 and 4,300 miles, potentially putting Alaska within striking distances. Following additional analysis, some expert observers expressed concerns that the new North Korean missile may have a far greater range than they initially thought.

“The question is whether they tested this at full range,” Melissa Hanham, a leading arms expert and senior research associate at the East Asia Nonproliferation Program in the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, explained to The Daily Caller News Foundation July 5 “For now, based on the testing data that is available on the open source, it puts Alaska in range, but the concern is that the range may actually be greater.”

