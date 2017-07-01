No wonder Clinton lost.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, dismissed notions that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last year was anything but normal, and said Trump Jr.’s attempts to gain damaging information against Hillary Clinton are “what political campaigns do.”

“They wanted the original agenda. They wanted the dirt,” CNN host Alisyn Camerota said of Trump Jr.’s meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

“Which is what political campaigns do,” Gorka responded.

Gorka and Camerota were discussing reports that the president’s son, Trump Jr., met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, Veselnitskaya, who said she had information that would be damaging to Clinton.

The meeting took place at Trump Tower last year, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, also attended.

Trump Jr. acknowledged he set up the meeting in hopes Veselnitskaya “might have information helpful to the campaign,” but said the Russian lawyer’s statements were “vague, ambiguous and made no sense.”

The conversation between the Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya then turned to the issue of American adoptions of Russian children.

