Anonymous sources, once again.

Naturally, they’re ignoring the connection this ‘Russian lawyer’ has to Fusion GPS, the firm hired by Democrats to do oppo research on Trump and behind the dodgy dossier. If this woman was a Russian agent, then why were the Democrats hiring her firm and what were they trying to do here?

Via Free Beacon:

Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email last June, prior to a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, that she would be providing him with compromising information against Hillary Clinton as part of Russian government efforts to help his father’s candidacy, according to three sources with knowledge of the correspondence.

British tabloid reporter Rob Goldstone helped broker the meeting between Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya in June 2016, the New York Times reported.

Trump released a statement on Sunday, acknowledging that he wanted to get damaging information on Clinton, but never signaled whether he thought the lawyer could have been a Kremlin proxy, according to the Times.

Mr. Goldstone’s message, as described to the New York Times by the three people, indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. It does not elaborate on the wider effort by Moscow to help the Trump campaign. There is no evidence to suggest that the promised damaging information was related to Russian government computer hacking that led to the release of thousands of Democratic National Committee emails.

But the email is likely to be of keen interest to the Justice Department and congressional investigators, who are examining whether any of President Trump’s associates colluded with the Russian government to disrupt last year’s election. American intelligence agencies have determined that the Russian government tried to sway the election in favor of Mr. Trump.

The Times disclosed the meeting publicly on Saturday for the first time and then revealed more context over the last couple days, prompting the younger Trump to hire Alan Futerfas as his lawyer.

“In my view, this is much ado about nothing. During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia,” Futerfas told the Times in an email on Monday. “Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.”

Keep reading…