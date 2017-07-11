I thought socialists didn’t care about money? And socialists don’t have 3 houses, do they?

Via Free Beacon:

The FBI and federal prosecutors have interviewed another half-dozen people as part of a federal investigation into a land deal made by Jane Sanders, wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), while she was president of the now defunct Burlington College.

Prosecutors in recent months have obtained boxes of college records, conducted interviews, and even brought a Vermont official before a grand jury to testify, the Washington Post reports. Former trustees of the now-closed college also said that Jane Sanders’ lawyers interviewed them to find out what potential witnesses may be saying to federal investigators.

Sanders’ spokesman called the allegations “baseless” and implied that the investigation is politically motivated.

Keep reading…