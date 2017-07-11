Apparently, slinging bull pays well.

Via NY Post:

Fresh off her spat with President Donald Trump, Mika Brzezinski has landed a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, which published her 2011 book “Knowing Your Value.”

The “Morning Joe” anchor has signed a deal with Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s publishing imprint said to be worth “in the high six figures,” sources exclusively tell Page Six.

The newly closed deal will include a revised edition of “Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth,” which will be released next spring with fresh interviews from female trailblazers about getting recognition in the business space and in personal relationships.

