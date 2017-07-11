Fortunately, no one injured because of the time of the attack.

An explosion has caused damage to an Air Force recruiting center in Bixby, Oklahoma, near Tulsa, KJRH-TV reports.

The blast caused severe damage to the office, but no injuries have been reported, according to the news station. Photos from the scene show that the doors of the recruiting center were blown off by the blast.

The explosion was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday at the recruiting center near East 103rd Street and South Memorial, according to emergency dispatchers.

Bixby Police Sergeant Tim Scrivner gave a brief statement to reporters at the scene, saying “there was an explosion in front of the Air Force recruiting building.” The local police department said they would not be making any further statements until Tuesday morning.

