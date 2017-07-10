Poor Al Gore, wrong again.

Via Conservative Tribune:

We keep on hearing about how global warming is making our planet hotter than ever. If you live in a third-floor beachfront condo, the left says, you’d better get ready to deal with seals swimming right outside your window — because that’s how fast the ice in the Arctic is melting.

There have been plenty of nails in the coffin of this sort of alarmism, but a new record in Greenland seems to be the latest piece of evidence the media is desperately trying to ignore. As climatologist Tony Heller points out at his blog, the Danish island territory just set its coldest July temperature on record.

In fact, it was the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere for the month of July: -33C (-27.4F).

