So how does he propose to do that? And doesn’t he get they are working night and day on the coup?

Via Fox News:

Former late-night television show host David Letterman says that people need to “stop whining” about President Donald Trump and instead “figure out a way” to remove him from office.

Speaking in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Letterman said he’s “tired” of “people, daily, nightly, on all the cable news shows telling us there’s something wrong.”

Instead, Letterman said, “I just think we ought to direct our resources and our energies to doing something about it.”

“If the guy (Trump) was running Dairy Queen, he’d be gone,” Letterman said. “This guy couldn’t work at The Gap. So why do we have to be victimized by his fecklessness, his ignorance?”

