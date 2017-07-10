Via Fox News:

An active duty Army soldier was arrested over the weekend by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges for allegedly providing material support to the Islamic State terror group, officials said.

Ikaika Kang, 34, was arrested late Saturday night by an FBI SWAT team at the Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, the FBI said in a news release.

Kang was with the 25th Infantry Division. The FBI believes that Kang was a lone actor, and that he is not associated with others who may present a threat to Hawaii.

