Antifa and those on far left hate liberals more than conservatives. They think conservatives are fascists but they believe liberals pretend to be progressive and then go along with the right anyway, so they regard them as even worse.

Via Daily Caller:

Recently discovered graffiti in Berkeley, California targeted police officers and white people for hate.

On June 28, a number of incidents were reported to the Berkeley Police Department. According to The Daily Californian, 17 car tires were slashed and 13 reports of graffiti were found.

The graffiti was reportedly targeted white people, and one marking even said, “kill cops.”

There was also graffiti against “liberal scum.”

A BPD spokesperson said the messages could constitute a hate crime.

Kriss Worthington, a council member in Berkeley, told DailyCal, “There’s a lot of hate for a lot of groups,” adding, “and it’s very upsetting that people can be that offensive.”

