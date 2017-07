Here’s a description of the ‘Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence,’ a clear effort to mock Catholic nuns.

Pro-tip: when you have live without guilt, you live without a conscience. And that’s basically a sociopath.

The Boston Public Library apparently thinks it’s cool to subject kids to drag queens and to mock Catholic nuns at the same time.

