The deplorables strike again.

Via CBS News:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday spoke out against the Trump administration’s intentions to drop out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In the final press conference of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Merkel said the decision to leave the climate accord would be “irreversible.”

“You are familiar with the American position. You know that, unfortunately — and I deplore this — the United States of America left the climate agreement, or rather announced their intention to do so,” she said on the final day of the summit.

“What becomes clear in this declaration is the dissenting view of the United States, but I am gratified to note the other 19 members of G-20 say the Paris agreement is irreversible,” Merkel continued. “We feel committed to what we agreed on and should be implemented as quickly as possible.”

Merkel added that she did not share the same view of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said Friday that the U.S. could someday return to the climate accord.

