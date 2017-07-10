Do please note this particular answer from Mattis during his HS paper interview https://t.co/GUvfwyV8wX pic.twitter.com/yyA2kJmerh

Check out the full article in the link. Nice job, young man!

Via Free Beacon:

High school sophomore Teddy Fischer turned an accidentally revealed phone number into a school newspaper interview with Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Fischer saw Mattis’ phone number when it was accidentally published in the Washington Post, Mediaite reported Monday. Fischer then called Mattis to request an interview and, much to his surprise, the Pentagon chief accepted.

The interview subsequently appeared in the Islander, a student-run newspaper at Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Washington. A reflection on the interview was published concurrently last month.

Keep reading…