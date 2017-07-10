Thankfully, they got this guy, before he was able to do anything.

Via Daily Mail:

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of planning a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica.

Detectives launched a manhunt on Saturday after threatening messages were posted in Arabic on a webpage of the concert organisers.

The suspect, with the last names Caicedo Lopez, a 22-year-old from Colombia, was held in a 6am raid on his flat in Tibas, near the capital San Jose, yesterday.

Officers seized two mobile phones allegedly used to make the threats.

On May 22 a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 119 more at a concert by the American singer in Manchester, and Costa Rican police feared a copycat attack was being planned.

