Via Daily Caller:

George Lopez believes Donald Trump should be deporting police officers instead of Latinos if he wants to make the streets safer.

The comedian posted the controversial comment on Instagram over the weekend and has since made his account private, likely due to negative backlash from fans who are telling him to “stick to comedy.”

“The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer,” Lopez wrote. “You wanna make the streets safer deport the police!”

