Snowflakes rejoice!

Via Campus Reform:

The University of Utah is now offering a “Social Justice Advocacy Certificate” to train students to “advocate for action and change.”

Starting this fall, students will be eligible to earn the certificate in “Social Justice Advocacy,” the creation of which was unanimously approved by faculty of the University of Utah School of School of Social Work in 2014, according to a school announcement.

The certificate was designed for students who are inspired after completing the school’s diversity requirement, according the school’s announcement.

“Many students attest to the importance of the inclusion of [required diversity courses] in any and every major,” the school noted.

“However, knowing is not enough; there must also be advocacy and action. Students, upon completing a diversity class, wonder what they can do with this new-found consciousness and knowledge.”