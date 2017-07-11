Protip: never compare things to massive tragedies. It never comes off well.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Sunday attacked the Republican health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, arguing it would kill more Americans each year than the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Now obviously nobody can predict exactly how many people will die if they lose their coverage. Nobody can make that prediction,” Sanders said at a rally in Morgantown, W.Va. “But what experts at the Harvard School of Public Health estimate, is that if 23 million Americans were to be thrown off the insurance they currently have, which is what the House bill would do, up to, up to 28,000 Americans every single year could die.”

Sanders then compared the Republican health care plan to the Sept. 11 terror attacks carried out by al Qaeda that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

