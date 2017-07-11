Seriously deranged.

Via Free Beacon:

Lena Dunham is selling the dress she cried in when Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to President Donald Trump, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Online luxury consignment store the RealReal is selling Dunham’s “Zenzo ruffle-accented printed dress” for $125.00. The dress comes with a personal note from the “Girls” creator and 70 percent of the proceeds from the sale will go to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Hill reported.

Dunham is selling 196 pieces of clothing from her closet online.

