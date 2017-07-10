Great job, guys!

SOUTHWEST ASIA – The Coalition welcomes Prime Minister al-Abadi’s announcement of Iraq’s victory in Mosul and we congratulate the Iraqi Security Forces on their remarkable progress against ISIS while making extraordinary efforts to safeguard civilian lives.

While there are still areas of the Old City of Mosul that must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding, the ISF have Mosul now firmly under their control.

“The global Coalition fighting ISIS congratulates Prime Minister al-Abadi and the Iraqi Security Forces on their historic victory against a brutal and evil enemy. Make no mistake; this victory alone does not eliminate ISIS and there is still a tough fight ahead. But the loss of one of its twin capitals and a jewel of their so-called caliphate is a decisive blow,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

