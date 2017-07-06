Or something.

Via Mediaite:

One of the roles of the exceptionally brilliant members of the media is to take things that are said, no matter how straight forward it may be, and decipher what the “real” meaning is – the “dog whistle” if you will.

So, when a Republican uses words like “urban” or “black hole”, people with ultra-keen senses like Chris Matthews can hear the “dog whistle” and inform us that they are really just attempting to mask their blatant racism.

On Thursday, The Washington Post published an opinion piece by Jonathan Capehart titled, “Trump’s white-nationalist dog whistles in Warsaw.”

Capehart, like many critics of President Trump and ‘Western values” viewed the speech as nothing more that an anti-immigrant, Islamophobic, white supremecist battle cry.

Keep reading…