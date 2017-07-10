Click on for video:



BRADENTON (FOX 13) – More than a decade after her son died while serving in Iraq a Bradenton mother got a gift that brought her to tears.

A statue of him – created by a stranger – who’s on a mission to honor the memories of Florida’s fallen Marines.

It’s been 13 years since Sheila Cobb has gotten to hug her son.

Private first class Christopher Cobb was just 19 when he was killed in a gun battle in Iraq. He was a Marine, following in his stepfather’s footsteps.

A couple months ago, Sheila got an unexpected call – a man, asking if he could sculpt a statue of Christopher.

“He told me to send him some pictures of Christopher and I did,” she told FOX 13 News.

