Via Chicago Tribune:

Eddie Delk was switching shifts with another CTA worker in Uptown late Thursday when he heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

He and his co-worker ducked for cover in the Wilson Red Line station’s kiosk. “I wish I had my gun,” Delk said he thought.

When he heard police cars speeding down the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue, Delk got up and walked his co-worker to her car. As they made it out of the station, he saw a man on the ground and officers putting up police tape.

“Hopefully he’ll survive,” Delk said.

The man, 27, was shot multiple times about 11:55 p.m. in a drive-by shooting near Wilson and Racine. His condition was stabilized at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He was standing outside when someone inside a passing car shot at him.

About a dozen shell casings could be seen on the ground, across the street from Truman College. The Wilson Red Line station is just east of where the shooting took place. Officers also taped off Wilson Avenue.

A woman yelled at her daughter about being out late as they walked from the crime scene. “This is the (expletive) I have to worry about,” the woman told her daughter.

