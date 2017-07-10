Chelsea apparently doesn’t understand that some people have long memories about her family.

Her father put her unelected mother in charge of the nation’s healthcare. Talk about nepotism!

Remember that? “If you elect me, you get 2 for 1!”

Fortunately, Americans had sense enough to reject it and her.

That’s actual nepotism, not sitting in a chair for five minutes when they’re talking about the Women’s Empowerment Fund, which Ivanka spearheaded.

Her effort on that was, of course, overlooked in the ‘chair’ flap.



