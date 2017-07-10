Pray tell, just exactly what at the ‘Republican’ parts of the Bible? Are the more Democratic parts where David cheats with Bathsheba?

Via Daily Caller:

Florida Senator Marco Rubio had a pithy tweet for Politico, who argued in a piece Sunday that Rubio has been tweeting the “Republican” part of the Bible.

Joel Baden, who teaches the Old Testament at Yale Divinity School, wrote in the Politico piece that Rubio’s insistence on tweeting Bible verses from Proverbs shows he is only interested in confirmation of his own Republican views.

“Proverbs is notable in that is presents a fairly consistent view of the world: The righteous are rewarded, and the wicked are punished…Proverbs is probably the most Republican book of the entire Bible,” Baden argued.

“Concentrating exclusively on the parts of it that affirm one’s own perspective is a form of confirmation bias,” he continued.

