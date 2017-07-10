Chances they have something that will pass? Don’t bet on it…

Via The Hill:

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who has played a central role in negotiating the Senate healthcare reform bill, says a new version of the legislation is expected to be unveiled Monday.

The revised bill gives Senate GOP leaders a second chance to round up 50 votes to repeal and replace major parts of ObamaCare, after their first attempt stalled before the July Fourth recess because of divisions within the Republican conference.

“We’ve got a new version that comes out today. We’ll get new scores from CBO. And there’s a shot of getting to 50 [votes]. Mike Pence breaks the tie,” Toomey, who sits on a special 13-member working group that helped put the legislation together, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in an interview Monday morning.

