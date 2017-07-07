Whatever you say, guy! Raise your hand if you think that China gives a hoot what Justin says…

Via Daily Caller:

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his country was using a meeting of the world’s largest economies to convince China not to be so terrible on the environment and human rights.

Trudeau told reporters that he was discussing with Chinese officials about workers’ rights, environmental protection and topics “where China has not always felt comfortable.” Trudeau and others have consistently claimed China is now the world’s leading country on climate issue.

His discussions with China have not gathered much publicity, mostly because media outlets are laser focused on how European countries will react to President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yet Trudeau’s remarks suggest he recognizes that China’s environmental hazards risk stymieing the Paris climate deal more than Trump’s decision to bow out of the non-binding agreement. His heat-to-heart with the communist country come as evidence shows China and its neighbor India have greatly increased their coal production.

They boosted coal production in the first half of 2017 after cutting production last year. China cut production 8 percent last year to boost coal prices and get rid of excess capacity as their economy faltered.

