Of course, since he isn’t a citizen, he can’t be charged by the U.S., but right with him on the idea that Trudeau needs legal consequences for his actions.

Via Fox News:

A former U.S. Special Forces solider said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be charged with treason after giving a former Al Qaeda militant, who severely injured him and killed a fellow soldier in an attack in Afghanistan in 2003, millions of dollars in a settlement announced earlier in the week.

Former U.S. Special Forces Sgt. Layne Morris told the Toronto Sun on Saturday that Canada is going to regret giving Omar Khadr about $8 million.

“I don’t see this as anything but treason,” Morris told the newspaper. “It’s something a traitor would do. As far as I am concerned, Prime Minister Trudeau should be charged.”

