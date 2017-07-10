ROR = released on his own recognizance. Which means they let him out without even having to pay bail after attacking cop and trying to steal her gun.

Via Fox News:

A New York City judge is under fire after freeing without bail a man police say tried to steal an officer’s gun–just days after the assassination of Bronx cop.

Cops say Kurdel Emmanuel, a mentally-troubled 29-year-old man, tried Saturday to wrestle the gun from a female officer who fought him off in a Brooklyn precinct house.

WNBC-TV reported that when Emmanuel was interviewed after his arrest he told police he wanted to kill a cop.

On Sunday, Emmanuel appeared before Brooklyn Judge Loren Baily-Schiffman on assault, attempted robbery and attempted criminal possession of a weapon charges.

