Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour defended her call for jihad against the White House Sunday, blaming the outrage over her use of the word on conservative media in a Washington Post op-ed.

Muslim activist Sarsour called for a jihad against the White House during a speech she made at the Community Service Recognition Luncheon July 1. After drawing outrage for using the term “jihad,” Sarsour defended herself by saying she used the term to mean “struggle” or “to strive for.”

“In my speech — you can watch the unedited version here — I sent not a call to violence, but a call to speak truth to power and to commit to the struggle for racial and economic justice. I was speaking to an all-Muslim audience; as an American, I should be free to share and discuss scripture and teachings of my beloved Prophet,” Sarsour wrote.

