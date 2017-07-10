Thank God, he still has a chance.

The parents of Charlie Gard thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis for supporting their legal battle to keep their 11-month-old son alive.

The European Court of Human Rights effectively handed Gard a death sentence June 27, when it ruled the terminally-ill baby should be pulled off life-support. Gard’s parents want to take their son to the U.S. for experimental treatment of his rare genetic disorder, but the courts have repeatedly denied such a request.

Trump and Pope Francis have both spoken out in support of the parents. Connie Yates, Gard’s mother, told BBC Monday that their words “turned it into an international issue.” Yates added that their support has been the “single biggest factor” in ensuring Gard remains on life-support. (RELATED: Media Downplays Trump Tweet Offering To Help Terminally-Ill Baby)

