Mizzou freshman applications crashed after this incident, proving how harmful kowtowing to Black Lives Matter really is. Unfortunately, students ended up having to pay for it, with cuts and fewer services as a result. Good job, BLM!

Via Daily Caller:

Officials at the University of Missouri’s flagship campus in Columbia appear to have decided to rid themselves of Janna Basler, the taxpayer-funded administrator who joined a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters in November 2015 and shoved a lone student photographer as he attempted to capture images for a local newspaper.

Mizzou officials are currently implementing a round of massive budget cuts and approximately 400 layoffs in the face of a projected 7.4 percent plunge in student enrollment and a $14.7 million state funding cut.

Basler’s name, photo and contact information no longer appear among the staff members in the student life section of the public school’s website.

A cached version of the same webpage from late June 2017 shows Basler — Dr. Janna Basler — listed first and foremost among Mizzou’s student life staffers. Basler had been the assistant director for Greek life at the time of the protests. (After getting suspended for over a month for her actions in 2015, she managed an impressive promotion to senior associate director for Greek life.)

Keep reading…