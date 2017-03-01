They’ve learned absolutely nothing. Even now, months later with time to reflect. They still believe everything cost Hillary Clinton the election EXCEPT FOR Hillary Clinton.

Via NBC:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is one of the country’s most popular political figures, but opponents hope an continuing FBI investigation and his national ambitions could make him vulnerable at home.

Sanders’ record of winning with landslide margins in Vermont has scared off would-be Democratic opponents since his first Senate campaign over a decade ago.

But on Friday, the former 2016 presidential hopeful drew an opponent for his expected re-election campaign next year.

Jon Svitavsky, a homeless advocate who has never held public office, tore into Sanders for undercutting Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party during last year’s presidential primaries.

“I hold him absolutely, centrally responsible for Donald Trump being president,” Svitavsky told NBC News, expressing a view held by other Clinton loyalists. “That’s my number-one issue.”

