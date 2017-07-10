Priorities. After all, who knows what Willie Wonka might have put in the chocolate? Slugworth Schumer…

Via Twitchy:

That’s right. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate and regulate snortable chocolate.

Schumer wrote a letter to the agency on Saturday. Here is a portion of a statement he released.

“This suspect product has no clear health value,” he said in a statement. “I can’t think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses.”

Keep reading…