Free abortions for all! This is where liberal madness brings us…

Via Biz Pac Review:

Elections have consequences.

Achieving a long sought after goal of the left, a woman’s right to free and unfettered abortions, Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown will sign legislation accomplishing just that.

The bill represents a sweeping, unprecedented change in state law that will require insurers to provide free abortions to all residents, to include illegal immigrants, The Washington Times reported. No Republicans voted for the bill.

“The ability to control our bodies and make informed decisions about health are critical to providing all Oregonians the opportunity to achieve our full potential and live productive, thriving lives,” Brown explained in an email, according to The Times.

“Attempts to deny access to contraceptives and family planning are an attack on all Oregonians, particularly women of color, low-income and young women,” she added.

But there’s little truth to the liberal gobbledygook Brown is spouting, considering Oregon has the least-restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Keep reading…