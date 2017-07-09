Shaun King is that hateful white person about whom Black Lives Matter is always screaming.

Via Daily Caller:

America isn’t the greatest country in the world, an opinion New York Daily News senior justice writer Shaun King tried to pass off as fact in his latest piece.

“The United States of America is the Brooklyn Nets. We are not the best country in the world. This is not my opinion. These are the facts. … And in every demonstrable category, our country is coming up very, very short,” King wrote earlier this week.

King tried to position a subjective statement, “America is not the greatest country,” as an objective fact by examining flaws in our country’s criminal justice and healthcare system, as well as poverty and income inequality. The only problem, though, is that King’s evidence is heavily flawed and doesn’t really provide an accurate picture of what’s going on in America.

