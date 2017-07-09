They’re willing to be truthful now.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter appeared to agree with President Donald Trump Sunday that President Barack Obama did not do enough to respond to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Carter, who served as Obama’s last Pentagon chief, said that his response “was not sufficient,” and that “more needs to be done” to respond to Russian interference.

Trump had previously attacked his predecessor for failure to act, tweeting that Obama did “NOTHING” because he believed that Hillary Clinton would win. Trump’s tweets were likely in part prompted by a Washington Post report detailing President Obama’s “struggle” to punish Russia.

