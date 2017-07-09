Yes, please! She can bring that two-time loser ability to the equation!

Via The Hill:

Hillary Clinton wants to play a role in next year’s midterm elections. It’s just not clear yet what that role will be.

Clinton has already launched a PAC aimed at helping congressional Democratic candidates in 2018, signaling the former first lady, senator and secretary of State is ready to help her party with fundraising.

She also is looking at the House districts she won in last year’s presidential contest against Donald Trump as part of an autopsy of her failed campaign, according to two sources who have spoken to the former secretary of State.

It’s at least possible she’ll lend a hand on the campaign trail — particularly in the 23 districts held by Republicans where voters preferred her over Donald Trump for the White House.

“She’s very well aware of how she performed in those districts,” said one longtime Clinton confidant who has spoken to the former Democratic nominee.

