The student loans will come due sooner than later.
Via Daily Caller:
Faculty members from the eight Ivy League schools poured over $2.5 million into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, a figure over 150 times larger than the approximately $15,000 spent to help elect President Donald Trump, The Daily Caller News Foundation calculated Saturday.
Faculty at Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Brown spent a total of $2,609,943 on Clinton’s campaign and $15,190 on her general election rival, Trump, according to data culled from The Center for Responsive Politics.
Harvard University employees contributed the most money to each candidate, spending $770,685 and $4,009 on Clinton and Trump’s campaigns, respectively. While Dartmouth donated the least amount of money to Clinton’s campaign, $78,676, Brown brought up the rear for Trump donations with $40 spent on the president’s campaign.[…]
Postsecondary teachers make $75,430 a year, according to 2016 stats from the Department of Labor.
The Center for Responsive Politics calculates donations to political candidates from individuals, PACs, and other parties affiliated with respective universities.