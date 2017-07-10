Click on for video:



Sick.

Via Daily Mail:

A jihadist fighter has been caught on video laughing to himself after gunning down an innocent woman attempting to flee the war-torn city of Mosul.

Unverified video shows a group of approximately ten civilians, including children, carrying bags through the northern Iraqi city which has served as the frontline in the fight against ISIS.

The video appears to be shot from a rooftop and the voices of two men, alleged ISIS fighters, can be heard. Their faces are not pictured.

The men exchange conversation and after 30 seconds a shot is fired, the camera shakes and a woman’s body is seen laying on the ground.