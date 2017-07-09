This is the best thing on the internet today😂 pic.twitter.com/HD2CPusckI

Brilliant!

Via Biz Pac Review:

As if this political climate weren’t crazy enough, last week’s “Impeach Trump March” in Chicago saw dozens of “antifa” protesters applauding the very words of … Adolf Hitler??

That’s right, a Trump supporter named Shad pretending to be a protester grabbed a bullhorn and addressed the crowd with the very words of the Führer, only slightly altered to fit today’s current events.

What remained the same, of course, was the socialism and the class warfare.

Keep reading…