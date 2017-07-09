The perpetually offended strike again.

An employee of a Texas cookie shop was suspended after he purchased an order for a police officer.

The young man was working at the Great American Cookies in Katy Mills Mall Sunday when an off-duty police officer placed an order with him, the Houston Chronicle reported.

When the employee caught a glimpse of the officer’s badge he offered to pay for the order.

The police officer thanked him and left the store. The kind gesture was done.

But that was not it for the couple in line behind the officer who demanded the employee pay for their order too, according to the Chronicle.

When the employee said he only did it for the officer because of his badge, the man called him a racist and attempted to fight him, according to the account described by the employee’s mother, Tami Kurtz Randolph, on Facebook.

“Then this customer started verbally attacking him, calling my son a racist and threatened to beat him up. His wife threatened to go back there and slap him,” Randolph wrote. “The middle aged man sat down his little daughter and tried to come behind the counter to attack him. Thankfully his coworker defused the situation. The man said ‘I will get you fired.’”

The customer left but the situation was not over for the employee.

“Tuesday he walks in with all his stuff. He was told the upper managers want him fired. Thankfully his manager refused and said you are an excellent worker and and everyone agreed that you did nothing wrong (The day before this situation he was offered a $2 an hour raise and management) He then started his normal scheduled shift,” Randolph said. “He worked 2-3 hours , when he was called into the back room where she had written him up. It says “he bought a cookie for a police officer and a customer wanted to physically fight him” it does state “if this happens again he will be terminated.” Then she stated after today’s shift you will be on a 1 week suspension.”

The management of the store has since issued an apology and affirmed it’s commitment to law enforcement in a statement to the Chronicle.

