So how long have liberals been pushing that he was pushing to lift sanctions? Once again with no evidence. Turns out, once again, they’re wrong.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he did not discuss the issue of U.S. sanctions on Moscow during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit.

Current sanctions won’t be lifted, he said, until problems in Syria and Ukraine are “solved.”

Trump’s remarks on sanctions contradicted those of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who told reporters Friday that Trump informed Putin that U.S. lawmakers were readying new sanctions on Russia, according to the Washington Post.

